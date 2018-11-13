3 die in another road accident in Karonga

Three people have died in a minibus road accident in Karonga just days after four people died in a separate accident in the district.

Karonga police officer-in-charge Brennet Chinanda said the latest accident has happened near a place called Matakali after a rear burst forcing the vehicle registration number BLK 8840 overturn several times as the minibus was speeding.

He said the driver of the minibus Daudi Sauka and an unidentified passenger died on the spot while another passenger Chrissie Mwambero died at Nyungwe Health Centre.

Chinanda said 10 injured passengers were referred to Karonga district hospital.

Meanwhile, Chinanda said the Chilumba accident death toll has now rise to four from three after one of the passengers died on Monday.

At least 2 469 people died on the roads of Malawi in 2017, which is 28 per cent up from the 2016 figures which stand at 2 343.

Chinanda blamed over-speeding as the most cause of accidents in the district.

Wiseman
Guest
Wiseman

Those minibuses from Mzuzu to Karonga and Karonga to Songwe boarder oooooohhh they cruise too much, they speed as if they are carrying bags not people.

5 minutes ago

