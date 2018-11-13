FISP distribution suspension lifted

Government has lifted the distribution of Farm Input Subsidy Program (fisp), saying the anomalies which led to the suspension have now been rectified.

Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development principal secretary Gray Nyandule Phiri says the suspension has been lifted following initial reconciliation of allocations by a majority of district councils.

“This validation has been deemed successful by the said stakeholders. The ministry would therefore like to take this opportunity to appreciate the remarkable support,” says Nyandule Phiri.

Civil Society Agriculture Network (Cisanet) told the government to immediately lift the ban on the distribution of Fisp, saying the continued suspension will affect food production.

Cisanet executive director Pamela Kuwali said planting rains are about to come therefore the suspension of the supply of maize seeds and legumes and fertilizer will negatively impact on food production especially for the targeted households.

Government suspended the distribution of the government subsdised farm inputs because of anomalies which led to three beneficiaries sharing one bag of fertilizer, among others.

“Farmers will need the farm inputs when the rains come. The government should put in place risk mitigation plan to avoid such problems. The government should resume the program,” she said.

Donors and other experts have told the government to abolish the whole program, saying it is not having any impact on food production but the ruling party Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) uses it as a political campaign tool.

