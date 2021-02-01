3 Lower Shire constituencies could go for by-elections: Court to rule on election case
The High Court in Blantyre is on Tuesday set to rule in a case in which three Malawi Congress Party (MCP) parliamentary candidates in Chikwawa and Nsanje districts are challenging results of the May 21 2019 parliamentary elections.
Kafandikhale Mandevana of Nsanje Central, Enoch Chizuzu (Nsanje North) and Foster Thipiwa (Chikwawa East) challenged in court results of the parliamentary elections.
Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC ) declared Francis Kasaila of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in Nsanje Central, Esther Mcheka-Chilenje of Nsanje North (DPP) and Sam Khumbayiwa of United Democratic Front (UDF) in Chikwawa East winners.
Lawyer Dalitso Mataka, representing MEC, asked the court to dismiss the case, saying the three petitioners did not have sufficient evidence and that they sued a wrong party as all the polling materials are with the Clerk of Parliament.
But Judge Sylvester Kalembera dismissed the application and allowed the case to proceed and ordered that the electoral commission to produce all the documents it used in the polls for the three constituencies.
The original result sheets for all the polling centres in all the three constituencies involved, duly signed by the respondents’ agents and agents of the candidates and or political parties, including those of the petitioners were tendered in court as part of the objective material evidence.
The court also looked at poriginal tally sheets, counterfoils, log books and register of voters ticked.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
there is no waste of scarce resources where justice is required. they store some peoples victory because they were in power. if you anzeru ndi anzeru you believe that a rerun is a waste of resources then the court should just declare the complainants winners.
Stop messing around with the judiciary when you are in power….the judiciary is curving its own niche and protected by the laws of the land, no politicking…period…
My fellow Malawians,Malawi courts are independent,the are very straight forward,the rely on justice,imagine,DPP was in control and unfortunately to DPP, their win was nullified. That’s the reason enough to open eyes of the planet to believe Malawi Courts are indeed independent…..let’s salute our courts. On MEC to be DPP,without hiding words,MEC nadidi was controlled by the failed government(DPP)… DPP lost last year’s but because Jane Ansari and Peter Mutharika at some points kissed other,she declared him(Peter)a winner.Allahandulillah,courts stood on justice,nullified the elections. Kusaila,Esther,Khumbanyiwa,be careful,pray enough,you might no longer be Honourables… Esther Mcheka,I will join praying for you because of your… Read more »
Non of all the petitioners who took such matters to court have won so far. In Mangochi and Phalombe, no petitioners won. Expect the same in lower Shire. It is indeed waste of resources as someone has commented.
Anaberadi. We need by elections.
Another waste of scarce resources, policking in the midst of a deadly pandemic. Knowing that there is now an unwritten law that the opposition, and DPP, in particular, should never win court cases, we should expect an MCP-favourable ruling. This unholy alliance will surely bring Malawi to the brink of disaster, at least, and to the end of democracy at best. Judicial activism is now the order of the day.
Looks like you do not understand that Malawi chose democracy.
Every time the dpp wins a court case, then judges are independent! Every time DPP looses then sinister things have happened or responsible judge is under certain forces………. Kuganiza kwanji kotere! Ndiye bola mbuzi mwina ingatiuze zenizeni….!
Kikkkkkkkk! i can see the change of the results in this case, looks like MEC was for DPP. Lets wait and see!