66-year-old man kills self after being denied sex by wife

A 66-year-old man in Ntchisi has committed suicide by hanging himself after his wife denied him sexual intercourse, police have confirmed.

The man is reported to have hanged himself in a tobacco shed.

Police Public Relations Offficer for Ntchisi Sergeant Gladson M’bumpha identified the deceased as Palamulani Chika who hails from Dzama Village in the Area of Traditional Authority Chilooko in the same district.

According to police findings, the incident happened on 5th October 2018.

Police report indicates that on the day of the incident, the deceased left home in the morning to a drinking joint within the village and came back home for lunch around 11am.

After taking his lunch the deceased went back to a drinking joint and came back home late whilst drunk.

The deceased later entered into the house and took his supper and later went to bed together with his wife Joice Palamulani, 60, of Chibwanoteka Village, Traditional Authority Chilooko in Ntchisi.

The deceased wanted to have sexual intercourse which the wife refused and the deceased attempted to beat his wife immediately thereafter.

This promoted the wife to run away and spent the night at her sister’s house before narrating the news to the deceased’s uncle.

While still at the deceased uncle’s place, news broke that the husband had hanged himself in the tobacco shed.

The matter was reported to police who visited the scene and took the dead body to Kansonga Health Centre for postmortem where medical examination revealed that death was caused due to strangulation and no foul play suspected.

