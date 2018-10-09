Two Indian brothers drown in Lake Malawi

Two Indian brothers drowned on Sunday at Kande Beach in Nkhatabay after the boat which they were traveling in Lake Malawi capsized due to strong winds.

Nkhatabay Police Spokesperson, Kondwani James, confirmed the death of Dherya Patel 21, and Aushu Patel 19.

James said the two were sons of Mzuzu based businessman, Chetau Patel 45, who with his family went to Nkhatabay on Saturday for avacation.

“On Sunday afternoon the two brothers went to swim into the lake using a boat. Unfortunately they faced strong waves which capsized the boat and they all drowned,” James explained.

James said people tried to rescue the two but in vain .

“They were later taken to Kande Health Centre where they were pronounced dead upon arrival,” the police spokesperson said.

He said postmortem revealed that they both died due to suffocation.

