70% women suffer online gender violence in Malawi, Activists Call for Serious Action

As Malawi commemorates the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence, a disturbing reality has come to light: over 70% of women and girls in the country have experienced online gender-based violence (GBV).

This alarming statistic is a stark reminder of the pervasive nature of GBV in Malawi, where 1 in every 3 women has experienced sexual and/or physical violence, and 42% of women face abuse from their intimate partners.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the NGO Gender Coordination Network and the Pamodzi Kuthetsa Consortium deplored the effects of online GBV are far-reaching and devastating, causing psychological trauma, suppressing women’s voices and civic participation, limiting economic opportunities, disrupting education, and increasing physical safety risks.

The organizations said the normalization of abuse on social media and digital platforms must be challenged, and it’s time for collective action to create a safer online environment for women and girls.

They called on the government, police, judiciary, social media platforms, and individuals to take action.

“We must strengthen legislation, improve reporting mechanisms, and provide support to survivors. We must also raise awareness about online safety, promote positive digital citizenship, and foster a culture of respect and accountability. To every Malawian woman and girl experiencing GBV, we say: speak out and seek help. Silence protects the abuser, and it’s time to break the silence. Together, we can build a Malawi where technology empowers rather than harms, and where every person can participate freely and safely online,” said the activists.

Meanwhile, the PKN consortium has challenged authorities to take action by reporting online GBV incidents to the authorities, supporting survivors of online GBV, promoting positive digital citizenship, challenging harmful gender norms and stereotypes and advocating for policy change and legislation to protect women and girls from online GBV.

“Let’s unite to end online GBV and create a safer, more inclusive online environment for all,” they emphasized.

