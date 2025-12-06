KUHES Alumni Set to Transform Student Support, Medical Training with First-Ever Meeting

The newly formed Kamuzu University of Health Sciences (KUHES) Alumni Association executive committee is holding its first-ever strategic meeting in Mangochi, marking a historic step toward strengthening alumni support for Malawi’s premier medical training institution.

The executive committee, established in July 2025, is made up of former students from what were previously known as Kamuzu College of Nursing (KCN) and College of Medicine (COM). The two colleges were recently merged to form one unified institution—Kamuzu University of Health Sciences (KUHES).

The three-day maiden meeting, which began on 4th December and concludes today, 6th December, is focused on laying the institutional foundation of the association. Key among its objectives is the drafting of the association’s constitution and developing a clear roadmap for the official launch of the alumni body.

Speaking on the sidelines of the meeting, Association President Pemphero Mphande described the gathering as a turning point not only for former students but also for the future of KUHES itself.

“This meeting is about building a strong, vibrant and purposeful alumni association that can meaningfully support the university,” said Mphande. “We want to ensure that KUHES continues to produce some of the best medical practitioners in Malawi and beyond. At the same time, we are committed to mobilising resources to support needy students who struggle to complete their studies due to financial challenges.”

He added that the alumni association intends to become a key partner to the university in areas of mentorship, infrastructure development, research support and student welfare.

Education analysts say the establishment of a unified KUHES alumni body is timely, especially at a moment when Malawi’s health sector is under increased pressure to produce highly skilled professionals to meet growing demand.

With hundreds of professionals trained under KCN and COM now practising across Malawi and internationally, expectations are high that the KUHES Alumni Association will become a powerful engine for change—bridging the gap between past students and the next generation of health professionals.

As the Mangochi meeting wraps up, many see it not just as an administrative exercise, but as the birth of a movement that could significantly shape the future of medical education and healthcare delivery in Malawi.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :