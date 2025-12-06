When Salaries Eat the Nation: Malawi’s Wage Bill Set to Hit K1.6 Trillion

Malawi’s rapidly rising public service wage bill is now threatening to choke national development, as government projects it will hit a staggering K1.6 trillion in the 2025/2026 financial year, up from K479.6 billion in 2021/2022—a shocking 234 percent increase in just four years.

The figures were revealed on Friday by Minister of Information Shadreck Namalomba, who was accompanied by Chief Secretary to the Government Dr Justin Saidi during the official announcement of a Comprehensive Civil Service Payroll Audit scheduled to run from 5 December 2025 to 6 February 2026.

Namalomba warned that the pace at which the wage bill is growing is unsustainable and poses a serious danger to Malawi’s development ambitions.

“At present, the wage bill takes up 25 percent of government recurrent expenditure, and an alarming 38 percent of all domestic tax revenue goes straight to salaries,” Namalomba said.

“This leaves very little money for roads, hospitals, schools, agriculture, and economic growth. As a result, Malawians continue to suffer poor services while government struggles to meet basic development needs.”

He said the sharp increase is largely being driven by system failures, including outdated records, weak controls, payroll fraud, duplicated roles and ghost workers—people who no longer work for government but continue to receive salaries.

Namalomba said the upcoming payroll audit is meant to clean up the system once and for all.

“This exercise will identify and permanently remove ghost workers and all fraudulent entries on the payroll,” he said. “Every single government employee will be biometrically verified, and our payroll and human resource systems will be modernised and integrated.”

He added that the audit will also establish a permanent accountability system, ensuring that every kwacha paid in salaries is justified, lawful and directly linked to national development goals.

Chief Secretary to the Government Dr Justin Saidi said the audit is a critical step in saving public resources and restoring order in government administration.

“This exercise is essential for safeguarding public finance and eliminating payroll irregularities and inefficiencies,” Saidi said.

He disclosed that the audit will be carried out in phases, with future phases to be announced later.

During the exercise, all civil servants will be required to personally appear before audit teams with their professional and academic certificates, National ID, letters of appointment and other official documents.

Saidi issued a stern warning: any civil servant who fails to appear will immediately be treated as an illegitimate employee.

“Failure to present oneself will lead to instant suspension of salary and the start of formal dismissal procedures in line with the Malawi Public Service Regulations,” he said.

As Malawi battles rising poverty, weak public services and limited development funding, the projected K1.6 trillion wage bill now stands as a major threat to economic recovery, service delivery and national progress—making the upcoming payroll audit one of the most decisive public sector reforms in recent years.

