Ghost Workers in Panic as Govt Begins Nationwide Payroll Clean-Up

The Government of Malawi has announced the launch of a comprehensive nationwide personnel audit across the public service, a move aimed at safeguarding public funds and restoring integrity in the management of the national wage bill.

According to a press release issued by the Department of Human Resource Management and Development (DHRMD), the audit will officially commence on 9th December 2025 and will cover all civil servants and public officers currently receiving salaries from government.

The exercise seeks to verify and validate personnel records by reconciling data in the Human Resource Management Information System (HRMIS) with the government payroll and the physical presence of officers at their duty stations. Authorities say the initiative is designed to eliminate irregularities, curb the persistence of ghost workers, and ensure that only verified and active employees are paid using public resources.

The audit will be conducted in phases, starting with key ministries and agencies including Education, Health, Agriculture, Local Government, Security Organs, and all District Councils. A specialised multi-institutional team comprising officials from DHRMD, the National Audit Office, the National Registration Bureau, and the Ministry of Finance will implement the exercise.

All affected employees will be required to present original identification documents, academic certificates, and letters of appointment to facilitate verification. Heads of departments have also been directed to provide full support to the audit teams and ensure that all staff members are available for validation.

While announcing the exercise, Government emphasized that the audit is not intended to disrupt the work of honest civil servants, but rather to strengthen public service integrity, ensure proper utilisation of public funds, and protect the interests of Malawians.

Through the process, authorities say the government aims to establish a more reliable, accountable, and efficient public service system capable of delivering quality services to the nation, particularly in critical sectors such as health, education, and infrastructure.

The press statement was signed by Chief Secretary to the Government, Justin Adack K. Saidi, PhD, and dated 5th December 2025.

