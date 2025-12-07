Grassroots Soccer Seen as Key to Malawi’s Football Future

Football enthusiasts have hailed grassroots soccer as the foundation for building a strong and competitive footballing nation as Malawi intensifies efforts to nurture talent from a young age.

Board Chairperson for the Malawi Grassroots Soccer Development Foundation (MGSDF), Lovemore Chikopa, said children under the age of 15 must be carefully guided and protected as they balance education with their football ambitions.

Chikopa made the remarks on Saturday at Mzuzu Stadium during the 2025 Malawi Grassroots Soccer Festival.

“We have to make sure that our children are playing their football in a safe environment. The earlier we train them to say no to drugs, the more we build excellent future footballers for our nation,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the Football Association of Malawi (FAM), Northern Region Football Association (NRFA) Chairperson, Masiya Nyasulu, expressed satisfaction that the festival had reached Mzuzu for its third edition after previous editions were held in Lilongwe and Blantyre.

“We are excited to see the great football talent among these children, and we cherish initiatives like this which, in the long run, will help strengthen our national teams,” said Nyasulu.

Mzuzu City Malawi Schools Sports Association (MASSA) Chairperson, Wongani Nyasulu, said grassroots soccer plays a critical role in identifying talent for various competitions across the country.

This year’s festival was sponsored by the Malawi Gaming and Lotteries Authority (MAGLA), Soccer West and Vortnet Limited. Vortnet Director, Victoria Singini, praised the performances by the children but called for greater support for girls’ football.

“We need to do more for girls’ football. I have seen some girls playing without boots. I would like to appeal to other partners to come in with funds to support girls’ football,” she said.

In the girls’ final, Kaviwale Primary School from Mzuzu City defeated Zombwe Primary School from Mzimba North 2–0, with goals from Maggie Mpumira and Grace Manda.

In the boys’ category, Katoto Primary School were crowned champions after a 2–0 victory over St Augustine Primary School, with goals scored by Chancy Kuwali and Moses Hara.

The event was spiced with entertainment from Shama Vocals, while St John of God Hospitaller Services, through Charles Botha, conducted drug abuse awareness talks for the Under-15 players.

The 2025 festival was held under the fitting theme: “Protect Your Goal, Say No to Drugs.”

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :