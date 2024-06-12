Abdul Lapukeni, Chilima deputy Chief of Protocol, laid to rest

Deputy Chief of Protocal for the late Vice President Dr.Saulos Chilima, Abdul Lapuken has become the first victim of the infamous Chikangawa forest MDF plane crash to be laid to rest.

He was laid to rest on Wednesday at Group Village Head Chapola of Traditional Authority (T/A) Chimwala in Mangochi District following the plane crash on Monday in which all nine on board, including Chilima, died.

Speaking on behalf of the State President, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nancy Tembo said the President is in deep sorrow for losing nine great lives that government had invested to help in transforming Malawi into a better nation.

“The President sends his condolences to the family of Lapuken and all traditional leaders in Mangochi.

“We are all sorry for the loss of Lapuken, the Vice President and all citizens who were on board of plane which crashed on Monday” Tembo said.

Tembo described Lapuken as a patriotic citizen who served the nation wholeheartedly, as he was available for government services whenever needed.

“We have lost an important person whom the late Vice President trusted much, hence a decorated citizen” she added.

Taking her turn, Second Deputy Speaker of National Assembly, Aisha Adam, who is also Member of Parliament for the area, said she is saddened by the demise of a humble brother who contributed to the development of the area.

“He was the one who was reminding me what our area was lacking and he contributed to the electrification of the Chapola village and surrounding areas. I am speechless”, she said.

In his remarks,a representative of the bereaved family, Jiwayi Ladu, hailed government for the moral, physical as well as financial support to the family during the difficult moment.

Amongst notable faces at the funeral ceremony included Minister of Energy, Ibrahim Matola, Deputy Minister of Health, Halima Daud (MP); Vice President of Democratic Progress Party (DPP) in the Eastern Region, Bright Msaka; Muslim Association of Malawi (MAM) Secretary General Twaibu Lawe; MAM Publicity Secretary, Sheikh Dinala Chabulika, Advisor to the President on Religious Affairs, Hashim Abbasi, Senior Chiefs Chowe and Chimwala.

