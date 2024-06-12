MACRA irked with circulation of disturbing materials on social media related to plane crash saga: Warns its illegal

Malawi’s proactive communications regulatory body, the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA), has said it is “deeply concerned” by the circulation of graphic and insensitive material related to a plane crash, which resulted in the death of State Vice President Saulos Chilima and his entourage.

In a statement issued Wednesday, Director General, Daud Suleman, warned that MACRA is mandated under Section 97 of the Electronic Transactions and Cybersecurity Act to promote public education on safe and responsible online behavior, including cyber hygiene.

MACRA’s concerns come after some haunting pictures of casualties purported to be from the plane crash scene surfaced in social media platforms, enraging mourners, authorities and citizens.

Reads in part the MACRA statement: “We urge the public to be highly sensitive and refrain from sharing or spreading offensive content. Victims and their families deserve to mourn in peace, free from further distress”.

“This is a devastating time for the nation, and we must honor the memory of the victims with the utmost dignity and respect,” the statement says.

MACRA has reminded the public that the circulation of disturbing or exploitative material, especially related to tragic incidents, can cause immense harm and distress.

The regulatory body further says Malawians should come together to support one another and create a space of compassion during this difficult time.

“Let’s be mindful of our digital actions and prioritize empathy, dignity, and respect online. MACRA is committed to fostering a safer and more ethical digital space.

“Join us in honouring the memory of the Vice President and all those lost in the tragic plane accident. Together, let’s build a responsible and considerate digital community that upholds human values,” the statement concludes.

