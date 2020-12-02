Abida asks Police not to release 2 trucks intercepted carrying 913 bags of assorted fertiliser

December 2, 2020

Malawi Police in Chikwawa have intercepted two trucks carrying 913 bags of assorted fertiliser suspected to be for the Agricultural Input Programme (AIP) and deputy minister of lands Abida Mia, member of Parliament for Chikwawa Nkombezi in whose area the fertiliser is reported to have been loaded asked police not to release the trucks and the fertiliser until investigations are concluded.

The truck intercepted

Mia was supported by her counterpart Owen Chomanika of Chikwawa North.

This follows allegations that one senior cabinet minister in the Tonse Alliance administration had phoned the Chikwawa Police Officer in-charge Jane Mandala ordering her to release the trucks.

However, Mandala declined to comment  on the matter.

The trucks were intercepted at Kamuzu Bridge in the early hours of Wednesday.

They were reportedly truck destined for unknown destinations as the two drivers could not explain where they were taking the bags of fertiliser which were allegedly loaded during the night at a roadside in Ngabu, Chikwawa.

The trucks, seven and 30 tonners, are currently at Chikwawa Police Station as police are still investigating the matter.

Police said the   two trucks have since been detained  with the  913 bags of assorted fertiliser.

