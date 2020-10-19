ACB insists Mutharika cleared in Malawi police food scandal involving Zameer Karim

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has maintained that it cleared former president Peter Mutharika in the Zameer Karim police rations case despite getting K145 million and that accepted five vehicles from the businessperson.

Karim, who runs Pioneer Investment—the firm embroiled in the police food rations controversy—deposited K145 million into the then ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) bank account held at Standard Bank, for which Mutharika is the sole signatory.

Mutharika denied any connection with Karim, saying the money spent from the donation went towards construction of a DPP office, and that he personally did not benefit from it.

The money was later given back to Karim and ACB director general Reyneck Matemba cleared Mutharika on grounds that he did not personally benefit from the hot gift.

ACB boss briefed journalists Monday after saying his legal and prosecution department plus independent veteran prosecutor concluded upon review of the evidence that the Mutharika had no case to answer in the Zameer Karim police food rations case.

He added that following the change of government, ACB boss discussed the issue with Attorney General Chikosa Silungwe to review the case.

Karim, Commissioner of Police Innocent Bottoman and Senior Superintendent Grant Kachingwe are accused of conspiring to use public office for the advantage of Karim, trading as Pioneer Investments, to arbitrarily obtain K2.7 billion from Malawi Government.

The trio was arrested in December 2018 following revelations of suspected dubious transactions in the food rations contract.

The case generated public interest and pressure from various civil society organizations and opposition political parties.

Earlier on Monday, Home Affairs Minister Richard Chimwendo told the nation that the case will go to court soon.

However, Matemba—in his briefing Monday afternoon—said the case has delayed because of contractual issues ACB had with its consultant who was prosecuting the case.

