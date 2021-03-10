ACB seeks 60 days extension of Mutharika’s bank account freeze: ‘Suspicious movement of money’
Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has asked the High Court in Lilongwe for an extension of 60 days of the freeze order on immediate past president Peter Mutharika’s personal account and joint account with former first lady Gertrude Mutharika.
In August 2020, the ACB froze bank accounts of Mutharika, his wife Gertrude, former Malawi Revenue Authority deputy commissioner general Roza Mbilizi and Mutharika’s personal bodyguard Norman Chisale.
The decision was made in connection with an investigation ACB made into an alleged importation of cement worth K5 billion allegedly using Mutharika’s privileges as head of State.
The graft-busting body has stated that failed to complete its investigations due to an upsurge of covid-19 cases which affected some of its staff, according to a sworn statement filled on February 26 by ACB senior investigations officer Robert Mbuzi Mkandawire.
But now ACB says the investigations are now complete and strongly believe Mutharika’s accounts constitute “proceeds of crime” as evidenced by material objective information which they have gathered which show thar, there was “suspicious movement of money” from Mutharika’s bank accounts to the others which cannot be justified.
Mkandawire’s sworn statement said ACB also intends to comments proceeding against Mutharika “to recover the money that was lost through the revealed corrupt practices.”
Reads part of the sworn statement: “In the circumstances, it is imperative to restrict [Mutharika’s] bank accounts to preserve the property therein and not render the asset recovery process nugatory should the applicants succeed in that regards.”
Former president’s lawyer Samuel Tembenu, who is also former minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs in Mutharika’s administration, is on record to have accused ACB of “high level of crookedness” in the matter.
Section 23 (1) of the Corrupt Practices Act gives the bureau powers to freeze assets for preservation from disposal of suspected proceeds of crime pending conclusion on investigations.
I think its high time Malawi stops persecuting former presidents. Our politics is soooo toxic, vindictive and callous towards political foes. The same thing will happen with Chakwera when he is out of office. They will sue him for the K6,2 billion and hus accounts will be frozen as well. That is not the way we need to honour and respect our former presidents. Crimes commited while in office should be prosecuted while in office. Please our parliament should remove presidential immunity. In SADC, we are the only country where our former presidents are treated like dogs.
The high court must place conditions on how Acb utilises the time funds remain frozen. Otherwise acb could just be kicking this can down the road for eternity until apm forgets his bank balance. The court must not just extend the mandate if acb seems is not serious about prosecution. Lazy acb is always quick to accuse but not willing to complete investigation and prosecute.
Za ziii!
Everytime ACB applies for an extension the reasons are given and a judge guided by law makes a decision based on those reasons.
The judge can refuse to issue an extension and extensions are for a limited time for example typically 60 days.
That’s victimization of Muntharika and failure by the ACB. In other countries courts can not tolerate this silent torture
Which other countries I wonder?
recover the damn money please. let him see red.
Tonse Government will not achieve anything in their 5years tenure of office because of their appetite to revenge.DPP is smiling at their failure to fulfill their promises.
Mutayeni munthu wakula uyu mungotengelapo minyama
While the reasons for freezing his accounts may be valid, but it is taking long considering that he is a human being and needs money for his wellbeing. Worse still, unconfirmed reports indicate that his salary as ex-president is channeled through the frozen account. This means he cannot access it, which not fair if true.
Justice delayed is justice denied
Mfinyeneni! Get back that money that belongs to Malawians. We have a lot of infrastructure we need to build
Criminals are ahead, they rarely leave any foot prints. This is will continue for time to come in Malawi. The problem is in the govt you only get two or three people who are sober minded, the whole lot being corrupt.
In the UK, they came up with “Unexplained Wealth Order” and they take everything off you if can’t explain or show how you got it. It works because it is so straight forward but our MPs wouldn’t pass that kind of bill because they are part of it.
What about the mmwenye involved in this debacle?