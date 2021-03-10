Chakwera urges Africa unity against climate change vices

President Lazarus Chakwera has urged African countries to forge a unity of purpose and co-operate in the fight against climate change vices.

The Malawi leader, addressing a heads of state and government summit on the African Union Peace and Security Council, appealed to all countries in the continent to stand together in promoting climate change and address its challenges.

President Chakwera said: “Matters of climate change are very important and go hand in hand with issues concerning peace and security of the continent.”

Chakwera, who was addressing the summit virtually from Kamuzu Palace in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe further stated that climate change leads to conflicts over things like boundaries and natural resources that can end up in conflicts and wars in attempt to earn a decent living.

“It is therefore of much importance that African leaders look into these matters critically and find ways of addressing them appropriately through discussions during such summit,” said President Chakwera.

Chakwera told the summit that climate change has not only affect peace and security but the welfare of citizens throughout the continent due to severe droughts and floods, things he said, need lasting solutions.

President Chakwera emphasised on the need to strengthen the bilateral links though forums like Joint Permanent Commissions on Cooperations (JPCCs), Joint Permanent Commisions on Defence and Security (JPCDS) and Regional Economic Communities (RECs) in order to mitigate climate change.

In March 2020, Malawi was elected into the Peace and Security Council of the African Union for a two-year term until March 2022 and will represent countries of the Southern Region alongside Mozambique and Lesotho.

Peace and Security Council is a fifteen-member standing decision-making organ of the AU for the prevention, management and resolution of conflicts.

It is the key pillar of the African Peace and Security Architecture (APSA), which is the framework for promoting peace, security and stability in Africa.

According to President Chakwera, Malawi is geared to play its part in the promotion of peace and security on the continent by representing the interests of countries of the southern region.

Said Chakwera: “Through constant engagement with other Member States of the Union, we are positive that we will succeed in promoting peace and security and by also ensuring that the same is promoted and implemented in line with the aspirations of Agenda 2063.”

