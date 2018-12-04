Action Aid Malawi  director resigns, gives no reason

Malawi Country Director for Action Aid, an international NGO has resigned from her post but she gave no reason for her departure amid controversy over Global Fund HIV and AIDS money.

Action Aid is responsible for the disbursement of the Global Fund Money to government and non-governmental organisations after the fund was removed from the government because of abuse and corruption allegations.

No reasons have been given for Malera’s resignation but this comes at a time when some NGOs under National Civil Society Consultative Forum on Global Fund have been complaining that Action Aid is failing to implement the program.

A letter from Malawi Action Aid Head of Human Resources reads says Malera’s last working day will be December 31, 2018, saying the board and management regret this development.

“However, the board and management also understand the executive directors position as she moved on from AAM to advance her career as a gender expert,” says the letter in part.

The letter says Taiwo Ajose, head of Finance will act as executive director during the transition period up to such a time when a substantive executive director will recruited.

The NGOs cited delayed funding, favouritism, kick-backs and that the impact of HIV programming cannot be seen on the ground.

The NGOs reported the matter to Global Fund headquarters in Geneva, UNAIDS, ministry of Health and ministry of Finance.

Malera was also accused by female aspiring politicians that Action Aid had messed up 50:50 Campaign as the women candidates wanted money to help them campaign effectively and efficiently but Action Aid refused.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :