Aemo releases single with Universal Music Group

Universal Music Group has officially released the first single of Malawian-South Africa based Aemo months after signing the singer.

Aemo whose real name is Amos Mazinyane put pen to paper to the big label earlier this year but chose to keep things under wraps.

Bolstered by the development Aemo could not hide his excitement for achieving such a feat.

“It feels absolutely great to have my first single cut under a major label. One of the best record labels in the world to be honest. The process was demanding but it means a lot to sign with a major music label and these things are expected,” said Aemo.

The song titled: As long as you love me is a marvel and stands out on the international scene as it is intimate and draws from his personal experience.

He said, “This song As long as you love me’ is a personal love story of which I will be telling throughout the course of the push. However, the production was inspired by the feel of older sounds and how the older generations were communicating with their music consumers through lyrics and poetic sounds. No one is doing that anymore.”

Aemo further said being signed by a major music label in the world, he keeps reminding himself that numbers matter most and he has to keep working hard on his music.

“I will make it my personal mission to motivate all Malawian children to never look down upon themselves, but pursue their utmost dreams because even the sky is not a limit. We can achieve more. The game will remain the game.”

Aemo’s focus is not local but global as he explains, “For me it’s not about conquering the Malawian market, but more of building a music brand that can compete with the rest of the world.

“We have that potential it’s just about the chances we give ourselves. So I look to collaborate more with Malawian pioneers like DJs, journalists, media houses and artists themselves. Together we can build an Industry in Malawi.”

The budding artist is versatile as he has song writing capabilities.

“I am a music artist, I create what works. I am a songwriter first and everything else follows. I rap and I sing, I can talk on a beat but still sounds cool but I am doing Afro beat at the moment.”

“Afro beat fused with Rap helps to build the deep chasm between different age groups. My aim is to communicate my emotions the right way with whoever is listening,” said Aemo.

