Aford convention shifted to May 1: Chihana angers Mwenifumbo

Alliance for Democracy (Aford) convention which was slated for April 28 and 29 2018 has been postponed to May 1, the party’s incumbent president Enoch Chihana has disclosed.

Lead contender for Aford presidency Frank Mwenifumbo has angrily reacted tonthe postponement. He says Chihana’s decision to postpone the convention to May 1 was in contempt of court.

“It is the court which set the days of Friday and Saturday. I will go for what the court said,” said Mwenifumbo.

Chihana said he made the change in view of the impending protests tomorrow, Friday.

“Some of the convention participants want to participate in the demonstrations,” said Chihana.

However, Mwenifumbo said Chihana has no power to overturn a court order.

Mwenifumbo is the leading contender against Chihana for the party presidency.

Meanwhile, Chihana is demanding K17 million from party’s secretary general Christopher Ritchie and team who sued the party over dates to hold a convention.

In an alleged leaked conversation between the two, Chihana said his lawyer had already contacted Ritchie’s lawyer Titus Mvalo over the matter.

“My lawyer is going kwa Mvalo now. If you don’t give me that money…..don’t play with me. Right now, Mvalo walandira kale. I am giving Mvalo 48 hours. If he doesn’t respond, we are going with it to court. Akangodinda I am taking my bouncers to get my money. I want my money before Friday,” he said. However, the party’s lawyer Gilbert Khonyongwa said they are still assessing the extent of costs payable following a court ruling that dismissed Ritchie’s application with costs. Ritchie said the amount payable by his camp is K4 million. He said both camps need to discuss on how they arrived at the different figures and agree on one amount.

