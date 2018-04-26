DPP take to the streets against CSOs ‘march of no confidence’

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has mobilised its supporters in the commercial capital Blantyre to be in the streets and protest against plans of some civil society organisations (CSOs) to hold nationwide demonstrations on Friday, April 27 in protest against what they consider lack of transparency and accountability in government.

The DPP supporters -who were ferried trucks and other vehicles – flooded streets of Blantyre on Thursday clad in their blue colours with a number of vehicles carrying placards against Friday’s ‘march of no confidence’.

A day before the July 20 2012 demonstrations against the late Bingu wa Mutharika regime, the DPP cadets were seen in DPP vehicles, brandishing panga knives to keep Malawians off the streets. But the demonstrations went ahead the next day.

This time around there was no brandishing of panga knives but tension was high as DPP supporters drove around the streets.

Youth and Society executive director Charles Kajoloweka who is among the organisers of the protests said despite facing intimidation and propaganda, they are going ahead with march of no confidence in the current administration.

“It is our hope that Malawians will come and cast their vote of no confidence on April 27. As organisers, we are doing our best to raise awareness about these demonstrations. We have engaged other interested stakeholders and the citizenry. We have done our part, the rest is for the citizens to do their part,”he said.

Kajoloweka said they are going ahead with the protests and that we will make sure they are successfully executed.

”They will take place no matter what happens. There is no possibility of postponement or cancellation or even reversal.”

Malawi Police Service, on the other hand, stated that it is ready to handle the protests and ensure that they do not degenerate into violence or any disturbances.

National Police spokesperson James Kadadzera said: “As police, we are ready to see to it that the demonstrations are held peacefully.

“We are also calling on all stakeholders, including the organisers and Malawians in general, to make sure that their constitutional right to protest is exercised in a fair manner.”

Centre for the Development of People (Cedep) executive director Gift Trapence, one of the organisers, assured people to trust them, saying they are serving the interests of Malawians at large.

In an apparent reference to the condemnation of the demonstrations by some chiefs, he described the parading of traditional leaders to discredit the protests as cheap propaganda.

Timothy Mtambo, chairperson of Human Rights Defenders Forum, said the organisers will set deadlines for the issues in the petition and return to the streets if they are not addressed.

The grievances

Through the demonstrations, the CSOs want to push for the cancellation of disbursement of the K4 billion fund and that Cabinet ministers Goodall Gondwe (Finance, Economic Planning and Development) and Kondwani Nankhumwa (Local Government and Rural Development) resign or be fired for their roles in the scam.

The CSOs argue that the K4 billion allocation is illegal and not in the best interest of Malawians, hence the need to immediately cancel it.

Besides, the protests will also be held over continued blackouts and government’s K45.2 billion bailout to State produce trader Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (Admarc) without seeking parliamentary approval in 2017.

On continued blackouts, the CSOs feel Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) and Electricity Generation Company of Malawi (Egenco) have failed to effectively supply electricity amid purchasing and hiring of generators.

Other CSOs demands include an appeal to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to investigate the K4 billion fund and its linkage to the rejection of Electoral Reforms Bills in Parliament last December; tabling and passing of the Electoral Reforms Bills, including 50+1 electoral system of electing the President in their original form as proposed by the Law Commission and reversal of the appointment of Rodney Jose as acting Inspector General (IG) of Police. The CSOs also demand action on killings of people with albinism.

The routes

In Blantyre, the CSOs said the marchers will converge at the Kamuzu Stadium upper ground from where they will march through Masauko Chipembere Highway to Blantyre District Commissioner (DC) offices in the Government Office Complex opposite Blantyre Sports Club through Glyn Jones Road and Victoria Avenue.

In Lilongwe, the march is set to start from Winners’ Chapel through Kamuzu Central Hospital Roundabout and City Centre Roundabout to the Office of the President and Cabinet at Capital Hill.

In Zomba, the protesters will start from Zomba Community ground to the DC’s office. The organisers said surrounding communities from Machinga and Mangochi are also expected to join the march in Zomba.

During similar anti-government demonstrations on July 20 2011, 20 unarmed civilians were killed by MPS officers. Organisers of tomorrow’s protests have accused government of moving to instil fear among citizens by making reference to the 2011 protests under former president the late Bingu wa Mutharika.

