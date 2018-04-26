Malawi President had the ‘pleasure’ to watch question time in Scottish Parliament , says first minister

April 26, 2018 Nyasa Times Reporter Be the first to comment

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Thursday said jokingly that the visiting Malawian President Peter Mutharika  had the pleasure  of watching  First Minister’s Question time (FMQs) in  Scottish Parliament.

Mutharika in Scotland’s Parliament watching FMQ’s

Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon: Partnership benefits Malawi and Scotland

In Malawi Parliament the President has no session for question time but the Constitution under Section 89 (4) , the President is required to appear in Parliament  for questions time.

Malawi legislators introduced the new  standing order 68  to bring President to the House for Question time on a Wednesday “at least once in each meeting of the Assembly or by a resolution of the House.”

Scotland’s First Minister Sturgeon welcomed  the Malawi delegation and President Mutharika to Holyrood.

“It is an honour and a pleasure to host you today and I look forward to continuing our partnership,” she said.

In her address, Sturgeon said  a renewed global goals agreement was signed between the two countries.

“This is an important way of achieving shared ambitions,” she said.

The first minister outlined the progress on health issues in Malawi through partnership between the two countries.

These partnerships don’t just benefit Malawi, they benefit Scotland as well she said.

