Malawi President had the ‘pleasure’ to watch question time in Scottish Parliament , says first minister

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Thursday said jokingly that the visiting Malawian President Peter Mutharika had the pleasure of watching First Minister’s Question time (FMQs) in Scottish Parliament.

In Malawi Parliament the President has no session for question time but the Constitution under Section 89 (4) , the President is required to appear in Parliament for questions time.

Malawi legislators introduced the new standing order 68 to bring President to the House for Question time on a Wednesday “at least once in each meeting of the Assembly or by a resolution of the House.”

Scotland’s First Minister Sturgeon welcomed the Malawi delegation and President Mutharika to Holyrood.

“It is an honour and a pleasure to host you today and I look forward to continuing our partnership,” she said.

In her address, Sturgeon said a renewed global goals agreement was signed between the two countries.

“This is an important way of achieving shared ambitions,” she said.

The first minister outlined the progress on health issues in Malawi through partnership between the two countries.

These partnerships don’t just benefit Malawi, they benefit Scotland as well she said.

