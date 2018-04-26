Bushiri soldiers on with charity: Gives food to about 2000 victims of Dedza hailstorms

About 2000 families in Dedza whose crop was destroyed by hailstorms early this year have hailed president of Shepherd Bushiri Investments (SBI) Dr Shepherd Bushiri for reaching out to them with relief maize.

Bushiri, who is also a prophet of God with the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG), is currently in a nationwide relief maize distribution to various vulnerable groups in the country.

So far, five districts have been reached and more than 12 000 families have been helped with relief maize. The districts are: Lilongwe, Salima, Mzuzu, Kasungu and Ntchisi.

Speaking on his behalf in Dedza, SBI communications director Ephraim Nyondo said Dr Bushiri is a man blessed with a heart of giving.

“WE are in a nationwide programme of reaching out to vulnerable families in the country and Dedza is one of them.

“There were over 2000 families here whose crops were destroyed by hailstorms in January. Some are going without food. These are the people we are targeting,” he said.

One of the beneficiaries, 73 year old Mercy Lumbira thanked Dr Bushiri and SBI for reaching out to them.

“WE are very far from the city. But for someone in South Africa to remember us like this, nooooo it must be God. I thank God for Prophet Bushiri and I pray for him to live long,” she said.

Dedza district disaster officer Zione Mafuleka hailed Dr Bushiri for the gesture saying it compliments government efforts of protecting vulnerable.

The programme continues next week in Balaka, Blantyre and Chikwawa districts.

