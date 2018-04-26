Mutharika addresses Scottish Parliament: ‘Malawi is a country you can trust’

April 26, 2018

President Peter Mutharika on Thursday addressed Scottish Parliament at  Holyrood before attending a reception in his honour.

President Mutharika: Long live our friendship. May god bless Malawi and may god bless Scotland

Presiding Officer Ken Macintosh welcomes President of Malawi Peter Mutharika and his colleagues to Holyrood

Mutharika spoke in the Scottish Parliament’s chamber after First Minister’s Questions had concluded.

He commended  the people to people partnership between Scotland and Malawi.

President Mutharika said he has come to Scotland to celebrate the friendly journey the two countries have enjoyed for 159 years, beginning with Dr David Livingston arriving in Malawi.

“When Malawi became independent, it changed its name [Nyasaland to Malawi] and much about it – but not the name of Blantyre, which demonstrates how much Scotland is valued,” said Mutharika.

“Those with a shared past also share a common destination,” Mutharika declared.

Mutharika then talked about his country and detailed the progress in the fight against corrruption.

“Malawi is a country where the fight against corruption works,” he told the Scottish Parliament.

Mutharika also said his admnistration is working timely to achieve economic growth, pointing out that fours  ago. Before he became President,, Malawi was facing economic crisis.

“Just three years ago drought was gripping the country and the population was facing national hunger,” he explained

“No African country has ever done in three years what Malawi has done,” Mutharika.

He declared: “Malawi is a country you can trust.”

President Mutharika goes on to detail programmes to improve to the Malawian economy, including education programmes and efforts to attract investment.

Presiding Officer Ken Macintosh said the address was a symbol of the “deep and long-standing” friendship between the two nations.

Representatives from organisations working in Malawi were in the public gallery for the event – the fourth time a president from the country has addressed MSPs.

