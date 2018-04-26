Miss Malawi winner will walk away with prizes worth K7 million

Friday’s crowning of new Miss Malawi at Bingu International Conventional Centre (Bicc) in Lilongwe will see the new beauty queen walk away with prizes worth K7 million, organisers have said.

Miss Malawi is now being organised by two media houses Nation Publications Limited (NPL) and Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS).

The Miss Malawi 2018 pegeant finals has 15 contestants will be battling out for the crown which is currently held by reigning queen Cecilia Khofi.

“Just like last year, the main prize is a Nissan Tiida. Other prizes are a laptop, bed and chairs all valued at K7 million. There are also prizes for all finalists,” explained the organising committee’s spokesperson Africano Phiri to reporters.

The event will be graced by the Vice-President’s wife, Mary Chilima, as the guest of honour and entertainment will be provided by Mizu Band and Sawama dance crew.

Meanwhile, the finalists are in boot camp where they are being engaged in a number of activities aligned with the competition which is ‘effects of over population’. On Tuesday, they were in Salima at the beaches of Lake Malawi for a bikini photo shoot.

Miss Malawi tickets are being sold at Mbowe, Liyati and Walkers Total service stations, Umodzi Park Business Centre, Crossroads Hotel, N1 Cafe, Club Africana, Good fellows, Nation Publications Limited and Zodiak Broadcasting station offices in Mzuzu, Lilongwe and Blantyre.

