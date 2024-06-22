Aford, MRP, DPP, Leader of Opposition unite is demanding immediate release of Kamlepo and Bon Kalindo  

Opposition political parties—namely Muvi wa Chilungamo Revolutionary Party (MRP), Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)—together with the Leader of Opposition, George Chaponda, have raised their voices in demanding the unconditional and immediate release of Hon. Kamlepo Kalua and Activist Bon Kalindo who were arrested in conjunction to breaking some sections in Cyber Crimes Act.

Muvi wa Chilungamo has described Hon. Kamlepo Kalua and Activist Bon Kalindo as freedom fighters in Malawi hence the Revolutionary Party demanding and calling for their unconditional and immediate release from police custody.

President and Commander in Chief of the Revolutionary party Bantu Saunders Jumah, has noted with grave concern that culprits or suspects that have destroyed this country from corruption to law-breaking are all free, yet thieves stealing tax-payers money are left to enjoy the exploits of their theft.

Jumah says party supporters particularly from the leading party MCP can break the laws at will without being apprehended or prosecuted saying by reviving these monocratic tendencies, MCP and its partners are warned and made aware that this country did away with one-party state and principles of democracy.

“Whoever tries to replace the government of the people for the people and by the people, will replace himself or themselves from a position of power,” reads MRP statement in part.

On its part, the Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) has condemned in the strongest terms the arrest of Hon. Kamlepo Kalua and Bon Kalindo by the Malawi Police Service describing this as a blatant intimidation tactic and an attempt to stifle civic space in Malawi.

The AFORD has called on all Malawians to stand in solidarity with these brave individuals and demand an end to this oppression believing that the charges against them are trumped up and politically motivated.

The party says the arrest of these two individuals Kamlepo Kalua and Bon Kalindo, known for their vocal criticism of the government, is a clear indication of the state’s intent to silence dissenting voices expecting the government to uphold the principles of democracy including the protection of human rights and the freedom of speech.

“We are demanding their unconditional release and an immediate end to this harassment, the Government’s actions are a threat to democracy and the rule of law,” reads AFORD statement in part.

On its part, DPP spokesperson Shadric Namalomba said the arrests demonstrate a stark contrast between President Chakwera’s promises and actions, a pattern that has become all too common with the Tonse Alliance Government.

Leader of Opposition Chaponda has also questioned the arrest saying it infringes on the freedom of expression as such the police should immediately release the two.

Both Kamlepo and Kalindo will appear in court on Monday where they will be formally charged.

