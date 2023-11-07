AIP beneficiaries commend Paramount Holdings Limited for timely delivery of fertilizers

Beneficiaries of the 2023-2024 Affordable Input Programme (AIP) in the Northern Region have commended Paramount Holdings Limited (PHL) for timely delivery of fertilizers in designated selling points in the region.

The beneficiaries made the sentiments when they welcomed truckloads of the subsidized inputs at SFFRFM Depot at Luwinga in Mzuzu City.

Efase Zimba – a 24-year-old beneficiary from Mchengautuwa Township – said she was excited with the timely delivery of the inputs, which she believes will facilitate timely distribution to the farmers.

“This will help in addressing the challenges the programme faced last year. We are very thankful to the contracted company for delivering the inputs in good time,” said Zimba in a phone interview on Tuesday.

Another beneficiary, Memory Kaunda, said with timely distribution of the inputs, she expects to yield bumper harvest next year.

PHL officials assured that they will always lead the way in supplying the subsidized inputs in support of the government agenda to achieve food security from the household to national level.

Paramount Holdings Limited is one of the 13 companies the Ministry of Agriculture has contracted to supply the subsidized farm inputs in this year’s programme.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!