Chisale donates ambulance to UTM legislator 

Former Peter Muntharika aide Norman Chisale has donated ambulance to Ntcheu central constituency United Transformation Party (UTM) legislator Simeon Salambula to assist in logistical medical challenges among the people living in the area.

But speaking in an interview with former presidential aide Chisale denied the allegations saying he did not donate any ambulance to Salambula or any other member of parliament from Ntcheu district.

But in an exclusive interview with Zodiak television last night Chisale contradicted himself by saying he has been supporting politicians and parties financially and he can support Ntcheu Central Constituency legislator Albert Mbawala provided that he stands as independent candidate not Malawi Congress Party (MCP) candidate in the upcoming 2025 tripartite elections because many people are suffering during the MCP led government.

He added that people from Ntcheu are abused by the MCP led government the likes of current Vice president Saulos Klaus Chilima, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri including himself.

On his part incumbent legislator for Ntcheu central constituency Simeon Salambula said he did not receive any vehicle from Chisale saying he have enough money to buy ambulance in order to help the people of Ntcheu central constituency in times of diseases and funerals.

He also said that politics of such lies is an old, primitive and stupidity which can not develop the constituency as far as country is concerned.

Salambula said:” to buy an ambulance in Malawi is not an issue, I have my own ambulance which I bought with my own money not i received from Chisale as many people are speculated.”

On his part Democratic Progressive (DPP) publicity secretary Shadric Namalomba said he can’t comment on the matter because Chisale is not a member of DPP.

But United Transformation Party (UTM) publicity secretary Felix Njawala was not responded his cellphone after calling him for many times.

Salambula is expected to defend his parliamentary seat in the upcoming 2025 tripartite elections.

According to Information that we have through the Road traffic department has shown that ambulance lveco Euro cargo registration number BX 333 belong to Norman Chisale and has given to incumbent legislator Salambula on 3rd November 2023 as part and parcel of boosting his campaign for the upcoming 2025 tripartite election.