Airtel Africa takes bold move in building Africa’s digital future

Airtel Africa has taken a bold move towards industry’s partnerships in Artificial Intelligence (Al) and data centres as critical pillars for delivering Africa’s digital futures.

Airtel Africa’s Chief Executive Officer (C.E.O) Sunil Taldar at the Mobile World Congress (MWC25) in Kigali said this will shape the next decade of Africa’s telecom revolution, marking a shift from merely connecting people to enabling them to create value.

“Africa’s digital decade has began. The continent has once leapfrogged into mobile telephony is now ready to leap again into an era where every byte of data fuels productivity and every connection builds prosperity,” he said.

According to him Africa is ready for its next leap from access to productivity. As this requires partnership between operators who co-build, technology manufactures who equip, regulators who enable, investors who believe, tax regimes which support and young Africans who create.

Continuing, the Airtel Africa CEO said that Africa’s digital future needs Al to make networks smarter and greener, customer experiences more intuitive and mobile money more secure and intuitive. It will also require a connected network of data centres linked by high-capacity fibre to unlock inclusive digital participation even in remote regions,”.

This year’s edition of the annual gathering of industry leaders, innovators and policymakers held annually in Kigali Rwanda tagged MWC25 explores how connectivity and digital technologies are accelerating Africa’s transformation.

In his remarks when he officially opened MWC25 Kigali, Rwanda’s President, Paul Kagame noted that Africa has gone from limited connectivity to a mobile-driven economy in a few years.

“While the challenges that Africa faces are significant, they also offer great growth potential if we collaborate. Governments, the private sector and other partners should harmonise policies and create the right environment for innovation. This will enable our data and payment systems to flow securely across borders and connect our economies. The future we must build is an Africa that is bold, connected and competitive,” President Kagame said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :