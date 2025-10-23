Davie Chilonga: The Man Who Brought Order, Integrity, and Trust Back to the Ministry of Lands

The Ministry of Lands has transformed dramatically in recent years — and at the heart of that transformation stands one man: Mr. Davie Chilonga, the outgoing Principal Secretary whose leadership has been nothing short of exemplary.

Under his watch, the Ministry shifted from chaos to clarity, from suspicion to trust. Chilonga brought order, discipline, and honesty to a department once haunted by corruption and confusion. He led not with words, but with action — proving that integrity still has a place in public service.

From day one, he set a new tone: merit over connections, performance over politics. Promotions were earned, not given. Opportunities were based on ability, not allegiance. For Chilonga, serving Malawi meant rewarding hard work and patriotism — not favoritism.

He tackled the toughest problems head-on — fighting land grabbing, cancelling dubious allocations, and exposing corruption rings that had plagued the system for years. Even when his decisions angered those who thrived on dishonesty, he never flinched. He stood firm for what was right.

It’s no surprise, then, that those who lost their illegal privileges tried to fight back — spreading lies and distortions to tarnish his good name. But facts speak louder: under Mr. Chilonga’s leadership, the Ministry of Lands regained credibility and purpose.

Having served with distinction under multiple administrations, Chilonga leaves behind a trail of discipline, fairness, and transparency. His record stands tall.

Any allegations against him must be viewed with the seriousness of truth, not politics — because if integrity is the measure, Davie Chilonga passes with flying colors.

As he bows out, Malawi should celebrate a man who proved that honesty still works, that public service can indeed be clean, and that leadership rooted in principle can restore faith in government.

Davie Chilonga’s legacy is clear: He restored sanity. He rebuilt trust. He served Malawi with integrity.

A true patriot. A reformer. A leader who made the Ministry of Lands worthy of its name.

