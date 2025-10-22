Sparc Systems support breast cancer awareness

Sparc Systems Limited has reaffirmed its commitment to community empowerment through technology by donating a sum of K3 million to Think Pink Malawi in support of the Breast Cancer Awareness Walk.

Ahamad Milanzi who is Projects Manager at Sparc Systems Malawi led the official handover ceremony on Tuesday in Lilongwe.

In his speech, Milanzi emphasised that the donation was part of Sparc Systems’ broader Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) agenda which focuses on empowerment initiatives that positively impact communities.

“At Sparc Systems, we believe in using our resources and influence to give back to the community. Supporting Think Pink Malawi aligns with our values of care, empowerment, and inclusivity; especially on matters that affect women and families. This contribution is our way of standing with those affected by breast cancer and supporting efforts to promote early detection and awareness,” said Milanzi.

Representative of Think Pink Malawi, Ella Bwanausi Kayira, hailed Sparc Systems for the donation saying the funds will play a pivotal role in expanding access to breast cancer screening and education across undeserved areas.

“This money will greatly help us with screening activities at BICC, Ndaula Health Clinic and Njerwa where many women do not have access to such services. We encourage other organisations to emulate Sparc Systems by joining hands with us in this important initiative,” remarked Kayira.

This gesture by Sparc Systems Limited underscores the company’s vision of driving positive change beyond technology, leveraging innovation and social investment to build healthier and more empowered communities.

Sparc Systems Limited is a 100% Malawian owned ICT Company headquartered in Malawi with operations across Africa.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :