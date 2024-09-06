Akatswiri moves to improve durability of M1 Road: Discovers dolerite rock recommended for surfacing

One of Malawi’s biggest private mining companies, Akatswiri Mineral Resources, has moved to help contribute to improving quality and sturdiness of the M1 road by discovering delorite rock which is the internationally recommended and standard rock for road surfacing.

Most roads in the country do not stand the test of time because, experts note, most contractors do not use recommended rocks for surfacing—a problem that has seen newly constructed roads developing cracks and potholes just few years after being launched.

The move by Akatswiri, hence, demonstrates a milestone in the country’s mining and infrastructural development as the discovered dolerite rock will help the newly constructed M1 Road to stand durability and sturdiness of over 30 years.

In an interview with Nyasatimes, Managing Director of Akatswiri Mineral Resources Josephine Banda said they launched an intensive geological mapping to search for the rock after noting that the quarry that contracted companies working on M1 Road wanted to use does not meet standards of the European Investment Bank (EIB) which is financing the project.

“We went on the ground for 8 months. We are happy that we found the recommended dolerite rock which will not only speed up the process of finalizing refurbishment of M1 road; it will also ensure that we have a durable road that will stand the test of time,” she said.

She added that as a country we need to be steadfast in national projects by ensuring that we are using materials of highest standards. Banda, then, hailed SRK Consultants to their strict stand in making sure that contractors on the M1 Road are using the standard dolerite rock as recommended by EIB.

Experts argue that the physical properties of dolerite rock make it a versatile material that has been used for both utilitarian and artistic purposes throughout history. They add that its combination of strength, durability, and aesthetic appeal makes it an enduring choice in various industries.

Akatswiri Mineral Resources was established in 2012 and provides comprehensive core services related to geology, geotechnical, mining and environment. It has hands-on experience and formal training in the use of the technologies to be used in projects as well as experience that will maximize the overall efficiency. All their projects are executed under the close supervision of a professional with practical experience in project management.

Banda is the Managing Director and Geologist by profession, and her role is to manage the projects that are developing both administrative and technical.

She was recently recognized by International Women in Mining organization in UK as among few women in mining that are making extraordinary contributions to national development.

