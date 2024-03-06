Akometsi agrees Emmie Deebo’s promotion deal with Boomplay

A few days after announcing her international collaboration with Tanzania’s Platform, Akometsi has announced that they have agreed to a promotional deal for Emmie Deebo and their artists with Boomplay.

In a statement released on their Facebook page, Akometsi said the agreement will start with their upcoming releases for Emmie Deebo, Diego Watumanye, and Qaso.

“We can only hope for the bestn as we try to take Malawi talent to another level and breakthrough markets that have been difficult to tap into. Your support will be highly appreciated as we can not achieve this on our own,” wrote Akometsi in Facebook.

The statement also recognized Driemo, who has the highest numbers on Boomplay.

“On a lighter note, the Boomplay team also expressed admiration for Driemo for being Malawi’s most streamed artist on the platform. It is in their plans to work more with Malawian artists to promote our content,” reads part of the statement

According to Akometsi, their next releases in April, which we will work with Boomplay, are Befu by Emmie Deebo ft Kell Kay, Away by Diego Watumanye ft Temwah and Forever by Qaso.

