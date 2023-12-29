All is set for this year’s  MBC entertainers of the year awards

The long awaited MBC Entertainers of the year award is set to take place on Saturday 30 December, 2023, at BICC in Lilongwe .

Addressing the media at MBC area 4 studios in Lilongwe Director General George Kasakura said Malawians should expect nothing but the best because they want the entertainers to celebrate the day in style more especially the day’s winners.

He said the nomination process was transparent and accountable because everything was system based and handled by the auditors.

“The voting process is still on and people are encouraged to vote for their favorite entertainers of the year. The voting process is through SMS so that everyone should vote including those living in remote areas. We are also asking partners who want to sponsor the event they are most welcome and we are thanking our sponsors for supporting this big event”, He explained

He then said this year there were a lot of obstacles that people were passing through and took the entertainers to set a mood for the public at large as such they deserve to be recognized in so many ways.

In his part, Director of Arts in the Ministry of Local Government , Unity and Culture Humphrey Mpondaminga said that the ministry is dedicated to be part of the event to encourage entertainers who play a major role in the country.

The Entertainers of the Year award has returned after a break of 18 years . This year’s nominations are in seven categories.

The winners will be walking away with plots, air tickets, among other things.

