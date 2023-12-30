Nankhumwa, Jeffrey and Chazama summoned to a disciplinary hearing

Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has summoned the party’s embattled vice president for the Southern Region, Kondwani Nankhumwa, Secretary General Grezelder Jeffrey and fired Director of Women, Cecilia Chazama, to a disciplinary hearing.

The party has also summoned senior officials who attended National Governing Council (NGC) meeting, which took place on 6th December 2023 at Golden Peacock Hotel in Lilongwe.

The party charges that the NGC meeting Jeffrey called for in her capacity as Secretary General was not endorsed by their leader – Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika.

According to the summons we have seen, DPP Disciplinary Committee chairperson Dr. Jean Kalilani will chair the disciplinary hearing.

The charge sheet indicates that the summoned officials will answer charges bordering on undermining the authority of party president and disrespecting leadership of the party which is contrary to section 6(V) and (ix) of the DPP constitution.

