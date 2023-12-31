Malawian Charity Gladstone bestowed prestigious British MBE award for services to nursing

Charity Gladstone, a Lately Matron of Cardiology & Respiratory Services at Gloucestershire Hospital of the United Kingdom’s National Health Services (NHS), has been bestowed with the prestigious Order of the British Empire (MBE) award by His Majesty King Charles III for her services to nursing.

Gladstone, who is president of Malawian-UK Nurses Association (MUNA) — an embodiment of like-minded Malawian physicians based in the UK — was also invited to attend King Charles’ 75th birthday at Buckingham Palace in November in recognition of her role in leading MUNA in its contributions towards CoVID-19 pandemic.

She was also recognised for her role that internationally educated nurses (IEN) play in UK’s NHS and social care and for the King Charles’ New Year Honour list, Gladstone joins dozens of nurses, doctors and surgeons who have been honoured.

President Lazarus Chakwera has since congratulated Gladstone, saying: “May this prestigious award inspire Malawians for greater service to humanity abroad and at home.”

And on his part, Malawi High Commissioner to the UK, Dr Thomas Bisika — who always offer total support to all Malawian associations in their endeavours of service in their host country — said: “The job of a nurse is about saving lives.

“This is what makes this job both challenging and interesting. I am confident that this accolade will inspire Malawian nurses in the UK and back home.”

A statement from the head of the NHS, Amanda Pritchard recognised that 2023 was NHS’ 75th anniversary and that its staff “have dealt with record levels of demand, rolled-out life-changing diabetes technology and ensured thousands more women can access a proven risk-reducing drug to help prevent breast cancer, as well as launching the first ever NHS long-term workforce plan”.

“Whether leading improvements in nursing, mental health and paediatric surgery, tackling health inequalities or delivering life-saving critical care, the difference that each of those honoured has made for patients is immense.

“I know millions of people across the country will join me in expressing our gratitude to them, and to all of our staff, who continue to go above and beyond every day to deliver the best possible care for patients,” Pritchard said.

At King Charles’ 75th birthday, Gladstone led the MUNA delegation that included her deputy Patrick Vundule and Sala Kamkosi Khulumula, MUNA’s coordinator & publications lead.

MUNA, as an international nursing/midwifery association, has been working with Malawian nurses based in the UK by equipping them with the tools, skills, education and support they need to thrive within the UK.

MUNA came to the fore during the CoVID-19 pandemic when it lost one of its nurses in the UK that spurred them to work tirelessly to support members, educate the public on CoVID-19 and vaccines and carried out various voluntary work.

Gladstone was invited on two hats — to represent diaspora nurses in the South West region of England basing on the contributions of nursing/midwifery — a nomination that came through NHSE while Vundule and Kamkosi Khulumula were invited by the chief nurse officer of England, Ruth May.

After the meeting, Gladstone said they all had an opportunity to meet and interact with the King, who acknowledged that Malawian health care professionals have been going to the UK since World War II.

“He also spoke about the CoVID-19 pandemic and he said that he appreciates our services to the UK and globally,” she said in November. “He also spoke about his visit in Malawi when former President Dr Hastings Kamuzu Banda was in power.”

Meanwhile, in April this year, King Charles also conferred an MBE to Malawian serving in the British Army, Corporal Kelvin Jordan Zingano of the Adjutant General’s Corps (Staff & Personnel Support Branch).

He was amongst a list of high ranking British Army officers in the ranks of Lieutenant Commanders, Majors, Lieutenants, Captains and others — recognised for their outstanding chivalry in the military.

His Investiture was conferred by Princess Annie on behalf of King Charles III alongside his fellow men in uniform, were recognised for their outstanding contributions in transforming the Army Reserves, a lifetime of dedication for a master craftsman and those who inspire the next generation of soldiers.

In 2022, Malawian Pretty Nkiwane (nee Chikowi), who is a children’s services manager at Hertfoldshire County Council in the UK, was also awarded the MBE in recognition of her outstanding commitment and dedication to children’s social care during the CoVID-19 pandemic.

Nkiwane’s grandfather was also a recipient of an MBE in 1957, for his work within the local government in Malawi.

