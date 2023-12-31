MBC Entertainers of the Year  with Awards back bang

It was a night of happiness at Bingu International Convention Centre in Lilongwe when thousands of Malawians converged to witness the return of entertainers of the year program , the program which was so famous 18 years ago.

Minister of Local Government,  Richard Chimwendo Banda graced the program and was accompanied by the Minister of Information and Digitalization Moses Kunkuyu.

MBC Director General Mr George Kasakula
Speaking during the function, Chimwendo started by commending Malawi Broadcasting Station (MBC) for bringing back the program.
Chimwendo said the Entertainment of the year program was a symbol of unity towards our art in the country.  Chimwendo commended Pearson Chunga architecture of the program for holding the first entertainers of the year program in 1985.
The Minister questioned the absence of Banks. “Banks need to help in  inspiring our young artists,” he said.  The Minister has since pledged Government support towards the art in the country.
“I know that their awards do quite a lot. They motivate they inspire. They create that type of internal competition, thereby bringing out the best. But at large, the creative industry benefits more. It creates jobs. It also makes sure that it unites Malawians. There is so much from the creative industry. And I am very happy that we can work hand in hand with my Broadcasting Corporation, ” he said.
Speaking in an interview MBC DG George Kasakula  described the ceremony as successful. Kasakula said he has been receiving a lot of feedback from Malawi and abroad.
“I would say it has been successful. You were  here you saw  how we did it. Very, very successful and I think the reception is good to say. I am receiving so much feedback from everywhere, including those that were watching us from abroad. They are saying this is good. We have reminded them of their old days, and  it is something that I am proud of.
“Obviously, there are areas that we can  improve I am mindful of the fact that these entertainers  must be rewarded for their efforts. I am not satisfied with what they have got. So I know probably some donors or some sponsors were playing the wait and see game. They have seen what we have done next year. I think we will come out stronger,  and better,” he said.
During the function film interpreter Akila was voted entertainer of entertainers 2023.

