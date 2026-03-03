ANALYSIS | Malawi’s Youth Set to Lead the Digital Revolution as Ministers Take Talks to Barcelona

Malawi stands at the threshold of a digital revolution, and its youth are at the heart of it. At the ongoing Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Minister of Information Shadreck Namalomba and acting Director General of the Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority, Mayamiko Nkoloma, are engaging with global tech leaders, signaling that Malawi is ready to equip its young people for the jobs and opportunities of the 21st century.

High-level talks with telecommunications giant Ericsson have explored a partnership to provide targeted training in 5G networks, advanced ICT systems, and Artificial Intelligence (AI). These are the technologies reshaping industries worldwide — from banking and agriculture to healthcare and manufacturing. For Malawi, this is more than a training program; it is a chance to leapfrog into a globally competitive digital economy.

For a nation where over half of young people aged 18–35 are unemployed, this initiative could be transformative. Training in AI and 5G is not just about coding or building networks — it’s about creating career paths, fostering entrepreneurship, and equipping young Malawians to solve real-world problems. A youth trained in 5G and AI could design apps for farmers, develop smart supply chains, or build telemedicine solutions for rural clinics. They could work for global firms remotely or launch their own startups that serve local and regional markets.

Minister Shadreck Namalomba and MACRA’s Mayamiko Nkoloma are central to turning these plans into action. Their presence in Barcelona ensures that Malawi is negotiating not from the sidelines, but as a serious player in Africa’s emerging digital ecosystem. The discussions have gone beyond abstract commitments, tackling practical solutions like affordable, energy-efficient connectivity for rural and underserved communities — a critical step in bridging Malawi’s digital divide.

Rural youth have long faced barriers: limited internet access, poor infrastructure, and few opportunities for advanced digital learning. Expanding 5G coverage while offering hands-on AI and ICT training could radically change that landscape. Students in remote districts could attend virtual coding classes; young entrepreneurs could start online businesses; health workers could consult specialists via telemedicine. These are not distant dreams — with proper infrastructure and training, they are attainable realities.

Malawi has already made progress with initiatives like DigiMap and the World Bank-supported youth tech hubs, which have provided digital and entrepreneurial skills to thousands of young people. But with the backing of global partners like Ericsson, and with strategic leadership from Minister Namalomba and DG Nkoloma, these efforts could scale dramatically, producing thousands of certified young professionals ready to innovate and compete internationally.

The stakes are high. Globally, demand for AI, 5G, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and other emerging tech skills is exploding. Developing countries, including those in Africa, are seeing double-digit growth in AI job vacancies. By positioning Malawian youth to fill these roles, the country not only tackles unemployment but also ensures that its young people are creators, not consumers, in the digital economy.

The benefits extend beyond employment. Trained youth could increase productivity in Malawi’s agriculture sector, introduce fintech solutions, improve healthcare delivery, and drive e-commerce innovation. They could transform villages into innovation hubs, connecting remote areas to national and global markets. The multiplier effect of such empowerment cannot be overstated — one skilled youth can inspire and enable dozens more.

This is a generational opportunity. Malawi’s demographic dividend — with nearly 60% of the population under 25 — is enormous, but only if these young people are given the tools to succeed. Minister Shadreck Namalomba and MACRA DG Mayamiko Nkoloma are ensuring that Malawi does not miss this moment. Their leadership at the Mobile World Congress could turn policy into practice, aspirations into careers, and youth potential into national prosperity.

The move to bring 5G, ICT, and AI training to Malawi’s youth is not just about technology; it is about empowering a generation to shape their own future. It is about turning unemployed, under-skilled young people into innovators, entrepreneurs, and problem-solvers ready to participate in a world increasingly powered by intelligent systems.

Malawi’s youth have the drive, the ideas, and the creativity. With Minister Namalomba and DG Nkoloma leading the charge internationally, and with the right partnerships and infrastructure, they now have a real chance to gain the skills that will let them not just participate in the global digital economy, but lead it.

The digital age waits for no one — but Malawi’s youth, guided by visionary leadership, could be ready to meet it head-on.

