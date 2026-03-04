NBM plc unveils Mo Excellence programme for tertiary students

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has launched Mo Excellence, an initiative aimed at investing in education through funding and sponsorship of high performing students, the needy and deserving tertiary students.

Speaking during the launch at Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR) Bunda campus on Saturday, NBM plc Marketing and Corporate Affairs Manager Akossa Mphepo-Hiwa said the Bank remains committed to supporting education as a pillar of national development.

“Mo Excellence programme is geared towards developing leaders who are going to be efficient, effective, and create impact in the economy, in the society, in the communities in which they will operate,” said Mphepo-Hiwa.

She disclosed that under the programme 44 students were recognised on the Dean’s list, while 59 students have been awarded scholarships across seven universities including LUANAR, the University of Malawi (UNIMA), Kamuzu University of Health Sciences (KUHes), Mzuzu University, Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (MUBAS), and Catholic University of Malawi (CUNIMA).

At LUANAR only, eight students were awarded K1 million each and a certificate of recognition under the Dean’s list category, while six students received scholarships.

Mphepo-Hiwa said the scholarship covers tuition fee, a laptop, accommodation, health and stationary allowances as well as stipend of K1.7 million for students in their second year upwards.

“The Mo Excellence programme looks at the individual needs of students. We have also introduced a concept of coaching and mentoring as part of the initiative,” said Mphepo-Hiwa.

She urged the beneficiaries to maintain academic excellence throughout their studies.

“They must remain consistent and maintain good grades until they graduate,” said Mphepo-Hiwa.

LUANAR Vice Chancellor Professor Emmanuel Kaunda commended NBM plc for supporting students amid the financial challenges many face in higher education.

He said the Office of the Director of Student Affairs (DOSA) identifies deserving students.

“What National Bank has done is something which is not only for those students there who have received those special scholarships, but actually it is a big developmental input into this country,” said Kaunda.

He also praised the Bank for recognising top performing students.

“This shows the NBM plc values excellence, and it motivates students to strive for better performance,” said Kaunda.

