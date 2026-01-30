ANALYSIS | This Is Not a Constitutional Crisis – It’s an Administrative Dispute

The decision by the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to challenge the President’s directive relocating the Commission to Blantyre is misguided, unnecessary, and strategically unwise. The MEC Chairperson ought to seriously reconsider this course of action.

At its core, the relocation directive is an administrative and policy decision that falls squarely within the executive authority of government. It concerns the physical location of public institutions, not the conduct of elections, the management of the voters’ roll, or the independence of electoral decision-making.

In substance, it does not affect how MEC performs its constitutional mandate. There is a fundamental difference between institutional independence and administrative location. Independence means freedom from political control in decision-making.

It does not mean immunity from all government-wide administrative policies such as office location, infrastructure planning, or decentralisation of state institutions. MEC remains independent whether it operates from Lilongwe, Blantyre, Mzuzu, or Karonga.

For a constitutional challenge to be justified, there must be a real and substantive threat to constitutional principles. In this case, no such threat exists. The directive does not interfere with electoral outcomes, does not instruct MEC on how to run elections, does not alter the appointment or removal of commissioners, and does not give the President control over MEC’s decisions. It merely instructs where the institution should be physically based. To convert this into a constitutional crisis is to stretch the concept of independence beyond recognition. If this logic were accepted, every government policy affecting an independent institution, including budgets, office space, procurement rules or IT systems, would become unconstitutional. That would make normal government administration impossible.

In truth, this is not a legal dispute but a political and administrative disagreement being presented as constitutional litigation. Relocation has real implications for staff, housing, schools, spousal employment, allowances and cost of living. These concerns are legitimate, but they are policy issues, not constitutional ones. They should be addressed through negotiation and administrative engagement, not through the courts. The correct approach would have been for MEC and other affected institutions to enter structured dialogue with government on timelines, phased implementation, budgetary implications and staff welfare. Such processes normally take months or years. Litigation only freezes cooperation and hardens positions.

This case also creates an unnecessary confrontation between the courts and the executive. Malawi’s judiciary already operates in a politically sensitive environment and will inevitably be required to decide serious cases where government conduct genuinely threatens constitutional order, such as election disputes, corruption, abuse of power and violations of rights. This is not one of those cases. By dragging the courts into ruling on what is essentially an administrative policy choice, MEC risks politicising the judiciary over a matter that does not justify constitutional intervention. Courts should be reserved for real constitutional battles, not used as instruments in internal government disputes.

There is also a hard institutional reality that cannot be ignored. The current MEC Chairperson, like all her predecessors, holds a temporary position. Political transitions in Malawi have already demonstrated that no MEC chair is immune from replacement. It is therefore unrealistic to turn this matter into a personal institutional crusade. A future Chairperson will almost certainly comply with the directive. When that happens, the relocation will proceed anyway, and the current litigation will be remembered as an unnecessary delay that achieved nothing except wasted time, resources and goodwill. In practical terms, this case cannot stop relocation. At best, it can only postpone it.

Ironically, this challenge weakens MEC more than it protects it. By positioning itself as confrontational towards the executive on a weak legal foundation, MEC risks being perceived as politically aligned, losing moral authority in future genuine disputes, and damaging cooperative relationships that are essential for elections, including funding, security, logistics and staffing. Independence is not built through constant litigation. It is built through credibility, professionalism and institutional restraint.

The only sensible outcomes are either that MEC withdraws its application and returns to administrative engagement with government, or that the courts decline to entertain the application on the basis that it raises no real constitutional issue and amounts to an abuse of judicial process. Either way, this matter does not deserve to consume judicial time or national political attention.

This is not a case about democracy, electoral integrity or constitutional independence. It is a case about office location. Turning it into a constitutional showdown is legally unsound, politically unwise and institutionally damaging. MEC should step back, the courts should stay out, and the issue should return to where it belongs: administrative negotiation within government.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :