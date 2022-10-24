Anglican Church excommunicates Bishop Vita Malasa for disobeying church orders
In 2020 an independent auditing firm engaged by the House of Bishops of the Church of the Province of Central Africa investigated the finances of the Diocese of Upper Shire and its bishop.
The audit came in response to a campaign led by lay leaders to oust the bishop, accusing him of misconduct and abuse of office.
On 14 December 2018 Nyasa Times reported that representatives from 37 of the 41 parishes met at St George’s in Zomba and endorsed a call for Bishop Malasa to go.
It was alleged at the time that the charges leveled against the bishop were financial, moral and political and added that Bishop Malasa had also been been accused of adultery and having children out of wedlock with women other than his wife.
He has been accused of appointing cronies to senior positions in diocesan schools and hospitals, who then seek fees for preferential treatment in admissions and services. The lay leaders also accuse the bishop of diverting funds donated from overseas groups into his own pocket, while also involving himself in partisan party politics.
Meetings between the protestors and the bishop’s representatives overseen by the Primate of Central Africa had proven unfruitful and with the auditors report in hand in January the House of Bishops gave Bishop Malasa until June 2022 to step down.
Bishop Malasa responded he would not go unless he were given a severance package, as required under canon law, that would pay him a salary, housing and car allowance until he reached the age of sixty-five.
The diocese could not afford the bishop Malasa’s demands for him to leave.