UTM MP Arthur Chipungu arrested for hitting Traffic Police Officer

October 25, 2022 Ezra Mtimuni

Police in Lilongwe have arrested on the run UTM Ntcheu North- East Parliamentarian Arthur Chipungu who has been on the run for a week after hitting a traffic police officer and abandoning him.

Malawi Police Service Public Relations Officer Peter Kalaya has confirmed.

In a statement released Monday, the national police publicist, Kalaya said Chipungu allegedly hit traffic police officer with a vehicle and failed to render necessary assistance.

“Chipungu handed himself over to the police at National Police Headquarters in Lilongwe in the afternoon of Monday, October 24, 2022 accompanied by his lawyer.

“He has since been charged with three counts of reckless driving, failure to render assistance to a victim and acts intended to cause grievous harm.

“The MP hit the traffic police officer in the morning of Tuesday, October 18, 2022 along the Presidential Way between Bingu National Stadium and Area 18 interchange.

“He is being kept at Lingadzi Police Station and will appear before court on Tuesday for plea taking,” said Kalaya

