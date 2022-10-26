High Court removes Shadreck Namalomba as parliamentary PAC chair

The High Court Judge has reinstated Mark Botomani as Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairperson, effectively removing the incumbent Shadreck Namalomba.

In August this year, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislator, Shadreck Namalomba, obtained an injunction against his removal as chairperson and PAC member.

The injunction for the Mangochi South West legislator was restraining the Speaker of Parliament Catherine Gotani Hara and DPP Chief Whip Julius Chione Mwase from acting on his removal.

The injunction was also served on legislator Botomani who replaced him on the position.

According to lawyer representing Botomani, Wapona Kita, the latest court decision means the committee can now duly perform its duties.

Judge Jack Nriva said Namalomba sued the wrong party, the Speaker of the National Assembly Catherine Gotani Hara instead of Attorney General Thabo Chakaka-Nyirenda.

