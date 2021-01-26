Another senior police officer succumb to Covid-19
A senior police officer in Mchinji has died of Covid-19, a situation which is unsettling police authorities at Area 30 in Lilongwe.
Police Officer-in-Charge for Namizana Border post in Mchinji, Fly Khalichi, died last night. Mchinji district hospital authorities say he had earlier tested positive for Covid-19.
This comes barely a week after Officer-in-Charge for Mchinji Police Station, George Mtetemera, also succumbed to the virus.
Acting Officer-in-Charge for Mchinji Police Station, Mike Chambakata, confirmed the latest death but could not say what has killed the In-Charge at the border post.
However, Director of Health and Social Services for Mchinji, Dr. Juliana Kanyengambeta, says Khalichi was in isolation since Saturday after a Covid-19 diagnosis.
Meanwhile, the Presidential taskforce on Covid-19 has bemoaned cultural practices that are perpetrating the spread of Covid-19, in the country.
Addressing journalists in Lilongwe last evening, co-chairperson of the taskforce, Dr. John Phuka, singled out family gatherings such as funerals, prayer gatherings, liqu canor outlets and such other platforms as super spreaders of the virus.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :