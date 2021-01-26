Police battle minibus operators over Covid-19 restrictions
Malawi Police are battling minibus operators and touts in Blantyre and Zomba who are staging violent protests as they have resolved to maintain the current capacity of passengers until government reduces fuel prices for them to remain in business.
In Chirimba, Blantyre and Chinamwali in Zomba, police are using teargas to disperse the angry minibus operators who are demanding the reduction of fuel prices.
Police have had to use teargas to disperse people in Chirimba (Malandilova stage) after they blocked the road and stopped other cars from carrying passengers that are crowded in depots.
The minibus operators are demanding government to reduce fuel prices because the seating capacity was reduced to 60% as part of Covid19 preventive measures.
Minibus Owners Association of Malawi (Moam) acting spokesperson Peter Mvalo said they will not support the capacity reduction measure unless government meets their demands, which include fuel price reduction.
“For us to continue operating and make some profit amid the restrictions, government should reduce fuel prices. We were able to adhere to the restrictions last year because fuel was cheaper than now,” said Mvalo, who is also Moam chairperson for the Southern Region.
So far, passengers of public commuters are left stranded in most areas as the minibus operators are threatening others who intend to go back to the roads.
In Zomba, there are running battles at Chinamwali township between the police, minibus and taxi drivers who had earlier blocked the M3 road in protest over reduced carrying capacity of vehicles enforced by government.
The drivers are against the reduced carrying capacity, coupled with high fuel prices, which they say has affected their business.
The protests started at around 6 o’clock in the morning, with workers and businesspersons forced to walk to their respective work and business places.
Over 100 police officers are on the ground, some of them firing teargas to disperse the demonstrators.
In Bangwe, Blantyre, minibus drivers and call boys have mounted their own road block, where they are attacking motorbike kabaza operators.
The demonstrators are chanting songs, with the underlying message being “zisinthe” (demand for change).
Meanwhile, police are patrolling the Mugabe Highway in a bid to contain the situation.
The country has been experiencing a rise in Covid-19 cases.
The public health guidelines, among others, restrict passenger capacity for minibuses and buses by half and also limit public gatherings to 50.
In all these things afana oganiza booh ali kuti ?
Ignorance kills…..
Minibus touts ? What kind of a job is that …….kumangofuna kubela wanthu mtaunimu basi…….pitani kumudzi mudzikalima.
Pajatu mkulu winawake ananena kuti fuel pano ndi watsika kusiyana ndi 2019 kaya
The precedence which was set by Tonse alliance in their journey to force the Peter Mutharika regime will haunt them up to the end. MCP and UTM used demonstrations as their business of the day when they wanted any change from Peter Mutharika’s government and this will never stop just because they are now in government. What was planted in many peoples’ mind was that, government will hear and respond to their grievances only if demonstrations are hold and nothing else. MCP and UTM should expect their government to have such demonstrations though out their tenure of office no two… Read more »
That’s true
This pandemic changes everything
Minibus drivers don’t own minibusses. Atumidwa
I hope the government doesn’t bow down to these demands. This is the reckless and selfish behaviour imanenedwayo.. these times are for business UNUSUAL we can’t be expecting everything to be as it was and to be comfortable sizoona zimenezo
Tivomele kuti zinthu zavuta and change our mindset accordingly..
You mean you are comfortable with what is happening now?
Mxiiiii