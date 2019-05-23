Ansah refuses to apologise to Chanco students over polls

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah has frantically refused to apologise to Chancellor college students following the pollster’s earlier refusal to allow them to vote without transfer letters.

Ansah said there was no need to apologise to the students because they were later allowed to vote in Zomba without the transfer letters.

“We will not apologise because we gave them a chance to vote in Zomba without the transfer letters.

“However, they could not all of them vote at one polling station because of limited number of ballot papers we gave to each station which depended on the number of voters registered at a particular centre,” she said.

She said there were over 100 students who were allowed to vote with a special arrangement and voted in different polling stations.

