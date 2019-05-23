MEC declines to meet Chakwera over violence threats statement

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) says it cannot meet Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader Lazarus Chakwera to discuss his threats of violence should he be declared loser in the election.

Responding to a question from a journalist during a press briefing Thursday in Blantyre, chairperson of MEC Jane Ansah said the press release which was issued to condemn the threats was enough.

“We have no time to meet political leaders over tea to discuss issues because we are too busy to ensure that the results are out on time.

“He issued a public statement and we have responded to him through a public statement as well. That is enough,” said Ansah.

Earlier in the day, Women Lawyers Association also condemned the threats by Chakwera, saying the MCP leader should know that in violence its women and children who suffer mist.

President of the association Tadala Chimkwezule said there should be calm and rule of law as the election results are being processed.

“Some women have told us that they have stopped sending their children to school, others say they fear whenever they go to work,” said Chimkwezule.

She said MEC should not be bulldozed to release the Tuesday poll result in favour of a particular candidate.

