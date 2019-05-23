MEC dispatches investigation team to probe Vuwa Kaunda

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has sent a team of investigators to Nkhata Bay central to probe allegations that presidential aide Symon Vuwa Kaunda was dishing out money to voters at a polling station.

A woman was injured and her dress partly torn at a polling centre in Nkhata Bay central constituency during a fracas when soldiers prevented the son to Vuwa Kaunda was dishing out money to the people going to cast their votes.

Vuwa Kaunda’s attempt to take control of the situation yielded nothing as Malawi Defence Force soldiers who were manning the polling centre told him to back off.

MEC chairperson Jane Ansah told journalists Thursday in Blantyre that the issue is among those that are being investigated and might be concluded before the announcement of the official results.

“Our fact finding team is already on the ground. We want to find out as to what really happened. If the electoral laws were flouted, then action will be taken,” she said.

She said MEC has declared this year’s highly contentious election as rigging free.

Ansah was optimistic that there will not be law suits over election results, saying the pollster has been transparent in election management system.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :