Anti- Ansah protesters, police clash as Malawi army soldiers now protect demonstrators
Malawi Police fired tear-gas as anti-Jane Ansah protesters pelted the law enforcers with stones, chasing them away from the demonstrations in Lilongwe prompting Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers to come in and the protests proceeded peacefully.
The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) sanctioned highly patronized protests started with the clash between the police and the demonstrators because the protesters protested against having the police protect them following their failure to do so last week in Blantyre.
The protesters accused the police of being ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadets and chased them with stones at the start of the protest march.
However, after the police retaliated the pelting of the stones with teargas, the protesters run away and scattered only to regroup later at Lilongwe CCAP church.
The Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers then came and an agreement was hammered for the soldiers to protect the protesters during the march to Capital Hill through parliament.
HRDC chairperson Timothy Mtambo said he was happy that the protest was going on peacefully, saying he could not cancel the demos because of the police indiscipline.
The soldiers are protecting the protestors with armoured vehicles as well, vehicle that usually escort President Peter Mutharika these days when entering the Capital City.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Who cause this demo in malawi someone response on it ask bushiri he is the one
I, justice chikopa approve this news
Mtambo, Trapence Sembereka, Chakwera and Chilima, please don’t waste your time with Demos. I can assure you that you will achieve nothing in the end. All in all, people are already tired with your stupid behavior. Jane Ansah is not resigning because she has not been proven guilty. If indeed your demos are meant to defend human rights of the people of Malawi, why did you not demonstrate to ask the Catholic church for taking hand in the killing of our innocent Masambuka? Why didn’t you call for Msusa’s resignation?? Or why didn’t you call for Muhosha’s dismissal. You guys… Read more »
FALSE PROPHET /PROPHETESS OF THE DAY !!
Kupsya ndi dzuwa, za ziii!
Bola musawayambe dala ma soja wo other wise muchoka chothawa mufuse kalonga district wina ayika mmanda dzana anakozedwaso ndi ma soja womwewo
THATS THE MDF WE ARE LOOKING FOR
Police ya malawi ndi deal. Kungopanga retaliate anthu onse kuti balala. A MDF chitani manyazi mukuposedwa ndi polisitu kkkkkkk
the so called police officers are a spent force.
Useless
Be wasting your time you have forgotten what the MDF did in Karonga? It is just a matter of time. Everyone is your enemy until Timothy Mtambo is gunned down shortly.