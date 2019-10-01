Parliamentary losing candidate withdraws election case against Bagus, says will work with DPP

Transport, Trade and Tourism minister Salim Bagus’ political opponent in the parliamentary elections in Chikhwawa central has withdrawn a court challenge he mounted against the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) over the victory of Bagus.

George Kyuma has confirmed the withdrawing of the case from the High Court in Blantyre and said he would now work with Bagus and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

“I have decided to withdraw the case so that we can all pay attention to the development of our area, that is the most important thing,” he said.

He said he would now work closely with Bagus and the DPP to ensure that the area is developed.

Bagus, in a separate interview, welcomed Kyuma’s decision to drop the court case and urged others with cases in court to do the same.

He said there was need to accept that in any race, there was only one winner.

Bagus got 17763 votes during the May 21 parliamentary elections while Kyuma got 10858 votes.

