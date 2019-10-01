Lanjesi ‘devasted’ to miss rest of the season

TNM Super League defending champions Big Bullets captain John Lanjesi is devastated that he will miss action for the rest of the 2019 soccer season due to an injury after confirmation he suffered anterior cruciate ligament damage.

Bullets team doctor Felix Mwalule confirmed Lanjesi’s heartbreaking news.

Mwalule said an MRI [Magnetic Resonance Imaging] revealed that he damaged his anterior cruciate ligament hence the need for ample time to fully recover.

The player sustained the injury in a league match against Mlatho Mponela which his side won 3-0.

He was expected to undergo an operation on 20th September, 2019 but the date was shifted.

“I was expected to undergo the operation on September 20 but the doctors have shifted it to October 11,” he said.

It is not clear precisely how long the midfielder will be out, but it is long enough to end his season.

A cruciate knee injury would normally take around eight months from which to recover

Meanwhile, Bullets Chief Administration Officer Albert Chigoga has disclosed that the team will do everything possible to ensure the player gets the best medication as well as care for his welfare.

Lanjesi joined Bullets from Civil Sporting FC about four seasons ago.

